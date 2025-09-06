SSC Exam 2025 Tomorrow: WBSSC Chairman Announces Important Rules for SLST Examinees!

Summary The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is set to conduct the Class 9 and 10 teacher recruitment examination tomorrow, September 7, under unprecedented security and transparency measures. Over 3.19 lakh candidates will sit for the test across more than 636 exam centres.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is set to conduct the Class 9 and 10 teacher recruitment examination tomorrow, September 7, under unprecedented security and transparency measures. Over 3.19 lakh candidates will sit for the test across more than 636 exam centres, while the overall number of applicants for the two phases of recruitment has crossed 5.65 lakh. The School Level Selection Test (SLST) is being conducted to fill up 35,726 teaching posts for classes 9-10 and 11-12.

WBSSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar, in a press briefing today, announced that the SSC is determined to ensure fairness and prevent any malpractice. “If anyone attempts to resort to unfair means, they will be caught within 30 minutes,” he said, adding that each paper carries unique security features and admit cards will be verified through barcode scanning.

Candidates have been strictly instructed to report to their centres by 10 AM. Entry will close at 11.45 AM, with the exam beginning at noon. Question papers will reach centres between 10 AM and 10.30 AM and will be distributed at 11.45 AM.

The commission has clearly warned that OMR sheets must be filled correctly from sections 1 to 5, failing which answer scripts will be rejected outright. Writing answers before the designated time will also lead to disqualification.

In addition to frisking with metal detectors, separate enclosures have been set up for female candidates, who will be checked by women staff members. Candidates are not allowed to carry phones, smartwatches, calculators, or opaque items. Only transparent pens, folders, and water bottles will be permitted, though the SSC has also arranged pens at the centres. Additionally, venue supervisor and even SSC officials will not be allowed to carry their mobiles after a point, and cannot go inside the exam hall with it.

Majumdar confirmed that no one will be allowed to leave the hall until the exam ends. The commission has also emphasised that copying, using fake admit cards, or breaking rules in any way will result in immediate cancellation of candidature.

Interestingly, many candidates who secured jobs during the 2016 recruitment cycle have reapplied this year. Compared to the last examination, the number of candidates has increased by at least 2.5 lakh, marking this as one of the largest recruitment exams in recent years.

The next phase of recruitment, for Classes 11 and 12 teachers, will be conducted across 478 centres on September 14, with more than 2.46 lakh candidates set to appear.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu extended his best wishes to candidates appearing for the Assistant Teacher (Class IX–X) Selection Test. In his tweet, he wrote, “Wishing all candidates the very best for tomorrow’s Assistant Teacher (Class IX–X) Selection Test, conducted by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission where more than 3 lakh 19 thousand candidates will appear.” He assured that the entire administration is committed to ensuring security, transparency, and proper facilities across 636 venues, urging candidates to reach their centres on time and deliver their best.