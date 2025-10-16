WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2023 Part-I Results Declared; Check Category Wise Cut-off Here

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has officially announced the results of the Clerkship Examination (Part-I) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now check the merit list on the commission’s official website — psc.wb.gov.in.
According to the result notification, a total of 89,821 candidates have qualified to appear for the Clerkship Examination (Part-II) 2023. The Part-I examination was conducted on November 16 and 17, 2024, as part of the recruitment process outlined under Advertisement No. 13/2023.
WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2023: Category Wise Cut-Off Marks
- General: 49
- OBC-A: 48
- OBC-B: 48
- SC: 47
- ST: 29
The WBPSC has clarified that the final merit list will be prepared based on the combined marks of both Part-I and Part-II examinations. However, candidates must also qualify separately in the Computer Operation Test and demonstrate typing proficiency on a computer to be considered for final selection.
WBPSC Clerkship Results 2023: Steps to Check
- Visit the official WBPSC website: psc.wb.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the "What's New" section
- Click on the link titled: “ROLL NUMBERS OF CANDIDATES WHO HAVE BEEN QUALIFIED FOR CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION (PART-II), 2023 ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULT OF THE PART-I OF THE SAID EXAMINATION [ADVT. NO. 13/2023]”
- Download the PDF and search for your roll number
- Save or print the document for future reference
Candidates are advised to regularly check the WBPSC website for updates on the Clerkship Part-II examination schedule and further instructions regarding the computer skill test and final selection process.