WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2023 Part-I Results Declared; Check Category Wise Cut-off Here

Summary Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now check the merit list on the commission’s official website — psc.wb.gov.in According to the result notification, a total of 89,821 candidates have qualified to appear for the Clerkship Examination (Part-II) 2023

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has officially announced the results of the Clerkship Examination (Part-I) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now check the merit list on the commission’s official website — psc.wb.gov.in.

According to the result notification, a total of 89,821 candidates have qualified to appear for the Clerkship Examination (Part-II) 2023. The Part-I examination was conducted on November 16 and 17, 2024, as part of the recruitment process outlined under Advertisement No. 13/2023.

WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2023: Category Wise Cut-Off Marks

ADVERTISEMENT

General: 49

OBC-A: 48

OBC-B: 48

SC: 47

ST: 29

The WBPSC has clarified that the final merit list will be prepared based on the combined marks of both Part-I and Part-II examinations. However, candidates must also qualify separately in the Computer Operation Test and demonstrate typing proficiency on a computer to be considered for final selection.

WBPSC Clerkship Results 2023: Steps to Check

Visit the official WBPSC website: psc.wb.gov.in On the homepage, go to the "What's New" section Click on the link titled: “ROLL NUMBERS OF CANDIDATES WHO HAVE BEEN QUALIFIED FOR CLERKSHIP EXAMINATION (PART-II), 2023 ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULT OF THE PART-I OF THE SAID EXAMINATION [ADVT. NO. 13/2023]” Download the PDF and search for your roll number Save or print the document for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the WBPSC website for updates on the Clerkship Part-II examination schedule and further instructions regarding the computer skill test and final selection process.