WBMCC Begins WB NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Registration at wbmcc.nic.in- Link to Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Aug 2025
14:24 PM

Candidates interested in applying for second counselling round can submit their applications on the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in
According to the schedule, the link to apply for round 2 will be active till August 29, 2025, up to 4 PM

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee will begin the Round 2 WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 from today, August 27, 2025. Candidates interested in applying for second counselling round can submit their applications on the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the link to apply for round 2 will be active till August 29, 2025, up to 4 PM. Candidates will also be able to make the online fee payment during this period. The verification of candidates in the already designated college and time slot by the software will be done on August 28, 29 and 30, 2025.

Candidates will be allowed to surrender the allotted seats with all original documents on August 30, 2025. The list of successfully verified candidates will be published on September 1, 2025, after 2 pm. The window for online choice filling and choice locking will be open from September 1 to September 3, 2025, and the allotment result will be published on September 8, 2025. Candidates will need to report to the allotted institute from September 9, 10 and 11, 2025.

WB NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Registration: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on the link to register for Round 2 WB NEET UG Counselling 2025

3. Enter the details to register yourself

4. Fill in the application form, upload documents if required, and pay the application fee

5. Review the application and submit

6. Download the confirmation page

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference

WB NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Registration: Direct Link

Last updated on 27 Aug 2025
14:25 PM
WB NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling NEET UG NEET UG 2025
