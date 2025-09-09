WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released at wbjeeb.nic.in

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the round 2 seat allotment result for WBJEE Counselling 2025 today, September 9. The results are now available on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, for BTech, BArch, and BPharm admissions.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the round 2 seat allotment result for WBJEE Counselling 2025 today, September 9. The results are now available on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, for BTech, BArch, and BPharm admissions.

Following the announcement of results, students must download the allotment letter. Following this, candidates are required to report to their allotted institutes with the allotment letter and the necessary documents. As per the WBJEE 2025 counselling schedule, the deadline for completing fee payment and reporting is September 11. Candidates must also note that this is the final counselling round, if not otherwise specified by the WBJEE Board.

How to Download Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the WBJEEB official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Select ‘WBJEE’ option from the examinations dropdown menu.

Click on the ‘Round 2 Seat Allotment Result’ link.

Enter login details (registration type, WBJEE/JEE(Main) roll number, password).

View the displayed seat allotment result.

Download the same for future reference.

The West Bengal JEE counselling process has drawn significant attention this year due to the legal dispute surrounding the state’s OBC reservation policy. After hearing the matter, the Calcutta High Court instructed WBJEEB to adhere to the previously followed reservation norms, paving the way for the resumption and completion of the admission process without further delay.

