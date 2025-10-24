WB JELET, JECA 2025 Answer Keys Out - WBJEE Board Begins Objection Submission

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially uploaded the model answer keys for JELET and JECA 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams can download the answer keys from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially uploaded the model answer keys for JELET and JECA 2025 for students seeking admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates who appeared for the exams can download the answer keys from the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in - using their application number and password.

Steps to Download the Answer Key

Visit the WBJEE Board official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Select the JELET/JECA option from the ‘Examinations’ dropdown menu.

Click on the ‘Model Answer Key - View & Challenge’ link.

Sign in with your unique credentials.

View and download the answer key for future reference.

Candidates who wish to raise objections can challenge the JELET and JECA 2025 answer keys by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹500 per question. The board has clarified that no challenges sent via email, fax, or post will be accepted. After reviewing the objections, WBJEEB will publish the final and frozen answer keys, which will be considered binding and final.

Along with the answer keys, examinees can also view the images of their OMR sheets and recorded responses by logging in through the candidate portal. They are advised to download and retain copies of their OMR sheets for reference.

The JELET 2025 exam was conducted on October 18, while the JECA 2025 exam was held on October 19 for admission to MCA, BE, BTech, and BPharm programmes. The results will be released in the form of a rank card displaying the candidate’s total score, component scores, and ranks.

Candidates can also use the official answer key and response sheets to estimate their probable scores by applying the prescribed marking scheme.

Find the direct answer key link here: JELET 2025 and JECA 2025