WBJEEB

WBJEEB Opens Registration for ANM, GNM 2026; Check Important Dates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Mar 2026
13:10 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, wbjeeb.in
Aspirants seeking admission to nursing diploma programmes across the state can apply until April 19

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has commenced the registration process for the Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) and General Nursing & Midwifery (ANM(R) and GNM) 2026 examinations. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, wbjeeb.in.

Aspirants seeking admission to nursing diploma programmes across the state can apply until April 19. The board has scheduled the ANM and GNM 2026 examination for June 14, which will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

According to the official timeline, the application correction window will be open from April 21 to April 23, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their submitted forms. The admit cards for the examination will be released on June 4.

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The application fee for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, EWS, and orphan categories is ₹300, while all other applicants are required to pay ₹400.

In terms of eligibility, only female candidates are permitted to apply for the ANM course, whereas both male and female candidates are eligible for the GNM programme. Applicants must have passed Class 12 with a minimum of 40% marks from a recognised board and should be proficient in reading, writing, and speaking Bengali or Nepali.

Further details regarding the examination and admission process are available on the board’s official website.

Last updated on 26 Mar 2026
14:25 PM
WBJEEB WBJEEB ANM GNM Registration Date
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