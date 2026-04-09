WBJEEB Opens JECA 2026 Registration for MCA Admissions; Exam on June 14

Summary Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in As per the fee structure, General category candidates are required to pay Rs 500, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and third gender categories need to pay Rs 400 as the registration fee

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has begun the registration process for JECA 2026, the state-level entrance exam for admission to Master of Computer Application (MCA) programmes. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The board has cautioned applicants to fill in their details carefully, as key information such as name, parents’ names, domicile, and date of birth cannot be edited once submitted.

As per the fee structure, General category candidates are required to pay Rs 500, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and third gender categories need to pay Rs 400 as the registration fee.

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JECA 2026 will be conducted in OMR-based (offline) mode for admission to MCA programmes offered by universities, government institutions, and self-financing colleges across West Bengal for the 2026–27 academic session.

The examination is scheduled to be held on June 14, 2026, in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm.

Admission will be based on merit ranks prepared from candidates’ scores in the entrance test. The syllabus for JECA 2026 is aligned with undergraduate-level Computer Applications and equivalent courses offered by universities across India.

With registrations now open, candidates planning to pursue MCA programmes in West Bengal are advised to complete their applications early and ensure accuracy in all submitted details to avoid disqualification.