PUBDET 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Report by Sept 8

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the PUBDET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results today. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check and download their seat allotment order by visiting the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round of the Public University Common Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025 counselling must complete the next steps between September 6 and 8. This includes paying the seat acceptance fee and reporting to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission confirmation.

The second round of seat allotment is scheduled to be released on September 10, 2025. Candidates who are allotted seats in this round will be required to pay the acceptance fee and report to their respective institutes by September 12 to complete the admission formalities.

Candidates are advised to keep all required documents ready for verification, including their PUBDET rank card, allotment order, academic certificates, and valid photo ID. Failure to complete the admission process within the specified deadlines may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

For real-time updates and further instructions, students should regularly visit the official