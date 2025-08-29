WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Begins: Registration, Choice Filling Open at wbjeeb.nic.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Aug 2025
09:41 AM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially started the WBJEE 2025 counselling process.
The last date to complete the registration and choice filling is September 1, 2025.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially started the WBJEE 2025 counselling process for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture. More than one lakh candidates who appeared in the entrance examination are now eligible to take part in the online counselling.

The WBJEE counselling and choice filling window is live on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates are required to register, fill in their preferred courses and colleges in order of priority, and lock their choices before the deadline. The last date to complete the registration and choice filling is September 1, 2025, after which no changes will be allowed. The first round of seat allotment results will be declared on September 3, 2025, based on the preferences submitted.

To register, candidates must visit the official WBJEE website and click on “Online Registration & Choice Filling for WBJEE Counselling 2025” under the candidate activity section. They need to log in using their WBJEE application number, password, and security pin. After filling in course and college preferences, candidates must pay the counselling fee, lock their choices, and download the confirmation page for future reference.

This year’s counselling process had been delayed by over three months due to the legal dispute regarding OBC reservation in the state. Following contempt proceedings initiated by Justice Kaushik Chanda, the Calcutta High Court directed the board to prepare a fresh merit list as per the earlier reservation policy. Subsequently, the WBJEE 2025 results were declared on August 22, 2025, with ranks published on the official portal.

As per the official seat matrix released by the board, over 51,000 seats will be offered through the WBJEE 2025 counselling across various participating institutes and universities.

Last updated on 29 Aug 2025
09:43 AM
