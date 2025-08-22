WBJEE 2025 Toppers List Announced - Aniruddha from DBPC Clinches Rank 1! Full List Here

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has revealed the much-awaited WBJEE 2025 results and top ten merit list today, August 22. The competition was fierce, with lakhs of students taking the exams this year from different education boards.

The merit list acknowledges the brightest of minds.

WBJEE 2025 Toppers List

Rank 1: Aniruddha Chakrabarti - Don Bosco School, Park Circus (CISCE)

Rank 2: Samyajyoti Biswas - Kalyani Central Model School, Kalyani (CBSE)

Rank 3: Dishaanth Basu - Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata (CBSE)

Rank 4: Aritro Ray - Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata (CBSE)

Rank 5: Trishanjit Doloi - PURV International School, Durgapur (CBSE)

Rank 6: Sagnik Patra - Midnapore Collegiate School, Midnapore (WBCHSE)

Rank 7: Sambit Mukhopadhyay - Burdwan Model School, Purba Bardhaman (CBSE)

Rank 8: Archisman Nandy - DAV, Model School, Kharagpur (CBSE)

Rank 9: Pratik Dhanuka - Delhi Public School, Rajarhat, Kolkata (CISCE)

Rank 10: Arka Banerjee - Burdwan Municipal High School, Purba Bardhaman (WBCHSE)

Out of the top 10 students who are part of the merit list, six of them belong to the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education), two are from the WBCHSE (West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education), and the rest two are from CISCE (Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations).







