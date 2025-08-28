PUBDET 2025

PUBDET Counselling 2025 Notification Out - Check Eligibility and Key Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Aug 2025
09:26 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the official notification for PUBDET 2025 counselling.
The counselling and admission process will be conducted for the academic session 2025–26, offering candidates an opportunity to secure admission to Presidency University, Kolkata.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the official notification for PUBDET 2025 counselling on its website, wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet. The counselling and admission process will be conducted for the academic session 2025–26, offering candidates an opportunity to secure admission to Presidency University, Kolkata.

As per the notification, only candidates who have secured a rank in the PUBDET 2025 merit list are eligible to participate. The counselling will be conducted in two rounds, and the detailed schedule will soon be published by WBJEEB. Candidates are advised to download their PUBDET 2025 rank card before registering for the counselling process.

PUBDET Counselling 2025: Eligibility

ADVERTISEMENT

To apply for the counselling process, candidates must:

  • Have appeared for PUBDET 2025 and obtained a general merit rank.
  • Be an Indian citizen.
  • Have passed Class XII or equivalent examination (2020 or later) from CBSE, West Bengal, or any recognised board.
  • Have studied at least five subjects, including English.

Registration Process

Eligible candidates must register online at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in by paying a non-refundable registration fee of ₹500. While registering, candidates need to enter their PUBDET roll number, personal, academic, and bank details along with Class 10 and 12 marks. No changes will be allowed once the form is submitted. Registration must be completed before counselling begins.

Seat allotment will take place in two rounds.

A seat acceptance fee of ₹1,000 is mandatory for confirming allotted seats. The reserved category seats (SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, EWS, PwD) will not be converted to unreserved.

Candidates must report to Presidency University for document verification and admission formalities after allotment.

Read the detailed notice here.

Last updated on 28 Aug 2025
09:28 AM
PUBDET 2025 WBJEEB Counselling Presidency University West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board
Similar stories
Jammu and Kashmir government

All Schools, Colleges in J&K to Remain Closed on Thursday Amid Flood-Like Situation

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam City Allotment Slip Issued at upsssc.gov.in- Check Details Here

SSC

Staff Selection Commission Issues Important Notice Regarding OTR Profile- Read Offici. . .

UPSC

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam 2025 Timetable Issued at upsc.gov.in- Check Detailed Schedule Ins. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jammu and Kashmir government

All Schools, Colleges in J&K to Remain Closed on Thursday Amid Flood-Like Situation

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam City Allotment Slip Issued at upsssc.gov.in- Check Details Here

SSC

Staff Selection Commission Issues Important Notice Regarding OTR Profile- Read Offici. . .

UPSC

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam 2025 Timetable Issued at upsc.gov.in- Check Detailed Schedule Ins. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Registration Window Opens Tomorrow- Check Important Dates Here

WB NEET UG 2025

WBMCC Begins WB NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025 Registration at wbmcc.nic.in- Link t. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality