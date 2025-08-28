PUBDET Counselling 2025 Notification Out - Check Eligibility and Key Guidelines

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the official notification for PUBDET 2025 counselling. The counselling and admission process will be conducted for the academic session 2025–26, offering candidates an opportunity to secure admission to Presidency University, Kolkata.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the official notification for PUBDET 2025 counselling on its website, wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet. The counselling and admission process will be conducted for the academic session 2025–26, offering candidates an opportunity to secure admission to Presidency University, Kolkata.

As per the notification, only candidates who have secured a rank in the PUBDET 2025 merit list are eligible to participate. The counselling will be conducted in two rounds, and the detailed schedule will soon be published by WBJEEB. Candidates are advised to download their PUBDET 2025 rank card before registering for the counselling process.

PUBDET Counselling 2025: Eligibility

To apply for the counselling process, candidates must:

Have appeared for PUBDET 2025 and obtained a general merit rank.

Be an Indian citizen.

Have passed Class XII or equivalent examination (2020 or later) from CBSE, West Bengal, or any recognised board.

Have studied at least five subjects, including English.

Registration Process

Eligible candidates must register online at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in by paying a non-refundable registration fee of ₹500. While registering, candidates need to enter their PUBDET roll number, personal, academic, and bank details along with Class 10 and 12 marks. No changes will be allowed once the form is submitted. Registration must be completed before counselling begins.

Seat allotment will take place in two rounds.

A seat acceptance fee of ₹1,000 is mandatory for confirming allotted seats. The reserved category seats (SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, EWS, PwD) will not be converted to unreserved.

Candidates must report to Presidency University for document verification and admission formalities after allotment.

Read the detailed notice here.