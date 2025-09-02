PUBDET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Begins - Direct Link

Summary The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially started the counselling process for the Presidency University Bachelor’s Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025 today. Eligible candidates can now register and fill choices for Round 1 counselling on the official website, wbjeeb.in, from September 2 to September 4, 2025.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially started the counselling process for the Presidency University Bachelor’s Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025 today. Eligible candidates can now register and fill choices for Round 1 counselling on the official website, wbjeeb.in, from September 2 to September 4, 2025.

In this round, a total of 733 seats have been made available for Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) programmes. Only candidates who appeared in PUBDET 2025 and secured a general merit rank are eligible to apply. During registration, applicants must fill in their preferred choices and pay the required counselling fee. They will also have the option to modify their choices within the registration period. Candidates allotted a seat will need to pay a non-refundable acceptance fee of ₹1,000 through online transaction to confirm their admission.

As per the counselling schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment result will be published on September 6, 2025. Those satisfied with their allotment will have to complete the admission process by paying the seat acceptance fee and reporting to the allotted institute between September 6 and 8. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on September 10, followed by reporting and admission from September 10 to 12, 2025.

Earlier, on August 30, WBJEEB released the detailed seat matrix outlining the number of seats available for each programme. Candidates can download this information from the “Current Events” section of the official website. The entire process is being conducted online, making it easier for students to track updates and complete formalities from any location.

PUBDET serves as the gateway for admission into BA and BSc courses at Presidency University, Kolkata. Students are advised to carefully follow the deadlines and instructions published on the official website of WBJEEB.

