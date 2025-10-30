CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Application Correction Begins - NTA Issues Edit Guidelines

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the December session of CSIR UGC NET 2025. Registered candidates will now be able to rectify errors in their application forms through the official website (csirnet.nta.nic.in).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the December session of CSIR UGC NET 2025. Registered candidates will now be able to rectify errors in their application forms through the official website (csirnet.nta.nic.in) by logging in with their unique credentials. The correction facility will be functional till 11.50 PM on November 1, 2025.

Candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by NTA.

Editable Fields

The list below outlines the fields that can be modified online through the correction window:

Candidate’s Name Mother’s Name Father’s Name Photograph-Image Upload Signature-Image Upload Graduation Details Post-Graduation Details Date of Birth Gender Category Sub-category/PwBD

Applicants will also be able to change their examination city preferences (all four) based on their permanent and current address, which they provided during the registration period.

Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary corrections. The correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify any errors and update their information. Students must complete all modifications by the specified deadline, as no further changes will be allowed afterward.

The CSIR UGC NET 2025 exam is scheduled for December 18, 2025, and will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple centres.

Find the direct application correction link here.