CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Application Correction Begins - NTA Issues Edit Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Oct 2025
15:26 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the December session of CSIR UGC NET 2025.
Registered candidates will now be able to rectify errors in their application forms through the official website (csirnet.nta.nic.in).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the December session of CSIR UGC NET 2025. Registered candidates will now be able to rectify errors in their application forms through the official website (csirnet.nta.nic.in) by logging in with their unique credentials. The correction facility will be functional till 11.50 PM on November 1, 2025.

Candidates can only edit specific fields in the application form, as outlined by NTA.

Editable Fields

ADVERTISEMENT

The list below outlines the fields that can be modified online through the correction window:

  1. Candidate’s Name
  2. Mother’s Name
  3. Father’s Name
  4. Photograph-Image Upload
  5. Signature-Image Upload
  6. Graduation Details
  7. Post-Graduation Details
  8. Date of Birth
  9. Gender
  10. Category
  11. Sub-category/PwBD

Applicants will also be able to change their examination city preferences (all four) based on their permanent and current address, which they provided during the registration period.

Candidates must carefully review their forms and make necessary corrections. The correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify any errors and update their information. Students must complete all modifications by the specified deadline, as no further changes will be allowed afterward.

The CSIR UGC NET 2025 exam is scheduled for December 18, 2025, and will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple centres.

Find the direct application correction link here.

Last updated on 30 Oct 2025
15:32 PM
CSIR UGC NET National Testing Agency (NTA) applications Joint CSIR-UGC NET
Similar stories
ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date Announced; Check Official Notice Here

NTA

NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 Registration Closes Today; Correction Window To Op. . .

Kerala government

Kerala SSLC Exams 2026 to Begin on March 5; Results Expected on May 8

KEAM 2025

CEE, Kerala Issues KEAM 2025 Final Seat Allotment Result for Third Phase; Check Detai. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date Announced; Check Official Notice Here

NTA

NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 Registration Closes Today; Correction Window To Op. . .

Kerala government

Kerala SSLC Exams 2026 to Begin on March 5; Results Expected on May 8

KEAM 2025

CEE, Kerala Issues KEAM 2025 Final Seat Allotment Result for Third Phase; Check Detai. . .

Teachers Recruitment

Delhi Government Announces Appointment of 5,346 TGTs to Strengthen Teaching in Classe. . .

National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Flags Incomplete Admission Data for NEET SS 2024-25; Only 3,547 Students Reported. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality