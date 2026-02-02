UGC NET December 2025 Result Date Announced by NTA - Check All Updates

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the UGC NET December 2025 results shortly on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the December session of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test will be able to check and download their results online using their login credentials.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the UGC NET December 2025 results shortly on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the latest update shared by the National Testing Agency on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, the UGC NET 2025 December session result is expected to be announced by February 4, 2026. Once released, the result will determine candidates’ eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor in universities and colleges across the country. Candidates who appeared for the December session of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test will be able to check and download their results online using their application number or roll number, along with their date of birth.

To qualify for the eligibility certificate, candidates must meet the prescribed UGC NET 2025 cut-off marks. The cut-off varies across subjects and categories and is influenced by multiple factors, including the difficulty level of the examination, the number of candidates appearing, and overall performance trends. Only those candidates who secure the minimum qualifying marks will be considered eligible for Assistant Professor and JRF positions.

After the declaration of results, candidates can access their scorecards by logging in to the official UGC NET portal. To download the UGC NET December 2025 result, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the “UGC NET December 2025 Result” link on the homepage, and enter their application number, date of birth and the security code displayed on the screen. Upon submission, the result will be displayed, which should be downloaded and saved for future reference.

The UGC NET December 2025 exam was conducted in computer-based mode (CBT) from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, across various centres in India.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to the result announcement, cut-off marks and further instructions regarding eligibility certificates issued by the National Testing Agency.