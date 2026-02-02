KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - CEE Kerala Announces Revised Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Feb 2026
10:52 AM

File Image

Summary
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has extended the last date for submitting applications for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical allied courses entrance examination (KEAM 2026).
The Kerala CEE has also informed candidates that the facility to add new courses to applications that have already been submitted will be enabled at a later stage.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has extended the last date for submitting applications for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy and Medical allied courses entrance examination (KEAM 2026). As per the revised schedule, eligible candidates can now complete and submit their applications until 5 PM on February 6, providing additional time to students aspiring for admission to professional courses in the state.

The Kerala CEE has also informed candidates that the facility to add new courses to applications that have already been submitted will be enabled at a later stage. Applicants are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to course addition and further instructions.

According to the updated timeline, candidates must upload their Class 10 certificate, date of birth certificate and proof of nativity on or before February 6. However, the deadline for uploading other mandatory certificates has been extended by a day and will remain open until 5 pm on February 7.

The KEAM 2026 admit card will be released on April 1 through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets using their login credentials. The entrance examinations are scheduled to be conducted from April 13 to April 25 across various centres in Kerala.

Admission to engineering courses in the state will be conducted through the Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination (KEEE). The engineering rank list will be prepared by assigning equal weightage to the entrance examination score and the marks obtained in the qualifying examination. The final rank will be calculated by giving 50 per cent weightage to the normalised KEEE score and 50 per cent to the aggregate marks in mathematics, physics and chemistry in the qualifying examination, following the ratio of 5:3:2.

For pharmacy aspirants, admission to Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) programmes will be based on the marks secured in the Kerala Pharmacy Entrance Examination conducted as part of the KEAM process.

Admission to medical and allied courses, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH programmes, agriculture, forestry, fisheries, veterinary science, co-operation and banking, climate change and environmental science, as well as BTech Biotechnology courses, will be determined on the basis of NEET UG 2026 scores. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the national level.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process within the revised deadlines and ensure timely upload of all required documents to avoid last-minute issues. Regular updates and detailed notifications regarding KEAM 2026 will be made available on the official CEE Kerala website.

Last updated on 02 Feb 2026
10:53 AM
KEAM 2026 Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) Registration
