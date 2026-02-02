Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)

EMRS Result 2025 Declared for ESSE Tier-1; Scorecards and Cut-Offs Released

Posted on 02 Feb 2026
10:00 AM

Summary
The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has announced the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Teaching and Non-Teaching Result 2025 for the Tier-1 examination of the Staff Selection Exam (ESSE-2025). Candidates who appeared for the nationwide recruitment examination conducted in December 2025 can now check their results and download individual scorecards from the official EMRS recruitment portal.

Along with the declaration of results, NESTS has also released the category-wise and post-wise cut-off marks. Candidates securing marks equal to or above the prescribed cut-off have been shortlisted for the subsequent stages of the recruitment process. Those failing to meet the minimum qualifying criteria will not be considered further in the selection procedure.

To access the EMRS result, candidates are required to visit the official NESTS website at nests.tribal.gov.in. From the homepage, applicants need to navigate to the Recruitment or Results section and click on the relevant link for the EMRS Result. Candidates must then log in using their registration number and password to view and download their scorecard.

NESTS has advised candidates to carefully verify all details mentioned on their scorecards, including personal information, marks obtained and qualifying status. In case of any discrepancies, candidates should promptly follow the instructions provided on the official website.

Candidates are also encouraged to regularly visit the official portal for updates regarding the next phase of the recruitment process, including further examination schedules, document verification and interview-related announcements.

The EMRS recruitment drive is being conducted by NESTS, an autonomous organisation functioning under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The initiative aims to strengthen educational infrastructure in tribal-dominated regions by filling crucial teaching and non-teaching positions in Eklavya Model Residential Schools established across the country.

Find the direct result download link here.

Last updated on 02 Feb 2026
10:01 AM
Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Result cut-off marks
