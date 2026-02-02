JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key on February 4; NTA Releases Result Date

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the release of key post-examination documents for the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main) 2026 Session 1. As per the official timeline, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 answer key and response sheet will be made available on February 4.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the release of key post-examination documents for the Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main) 2026 Session 1. As per the official timeline, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 answer key and response sheet will be made available on February 4, while the result for the same session is expected to be declared by February 12. The answer key challenge window will remain functional from February 4 to 5, 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination will be able to access their response sheet and the official answer key through the NTA’s website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, by logging in with their application number and password. The response sheet will help candidates review their recorded answers and compare them with the correct responses to estimate their probable scores ahead of the final result.

According to the NTA, a total of 13,00,368 candidates appeared for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination, which was conducted on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and January 29, 2026. The testing agency reported an overall attendance rate of 96.26 per cent, indicating strong participation across examination centres.

The JEE Main 2026 response sheet will contain detailed information, including the candidate’s application and registration numbers, examination date and shift timing, question type, selected option IDs, question-wise status and the correct options. As per the prescribed marking scheme, candidates are awarded four marks for every correct answer, while one mark is deducted for each incorrect response in multiple-choice questions.

Once released, candidates can download the JEE Main 2026 response sheet by visiting the official website, clicking on the response sheet link, entering valid login credentials and saving the PDF file for future reference. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the document until the admission process is completed.

In parallel, the NTA has also opened the registration window for JEE Main 2026 Session 2. The application process for the second session will remain open from February 1 to February 25 for candidates seeking admission to BTech, BArch and BPlanning programmes. Interested and eligible applicants must complete the registration process within the stipulated timeline to be considered for the examination.

The JEE Main examination is conducted twice every year and serves as a gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture programmes offered by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other participating institutions.