WBSSC Announces Fresh Recruitment for Non-Teaching Staff! Vacancy and Key Dates

Summary The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced a fresh recruitment drive for over 8000 non-teaching posts. This recruitment comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s April 3 verdict.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced a fresh recruitment drive for 8,477 non-teaching posts in state-run and aided secondary and higher secondary schools across the state.

According to the official notification issued on Friday, the vacancies include 2,989 Group C staffers, who will be appointed through a written examination followed by an interview, and 5,488 Group D employees to be recruited through the selection process.

The application window will open on September 16 and remain active until October 31, allowing eligible candidates to apply online through the official WBSSC portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This recruitment comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s April 3 verdict, which upheld the Calcutta High Court’s decision invalidating the appointments of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff recruited through the 2016 State Level Selection Test (SLST) due to irregularities.

With this fresh notification, the Commission aims to fill the vacant posts while ensuring transparency and adherence to proper recruitment procedures.

The detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria, and application process are expected to be made available soon on the WBSSC website.