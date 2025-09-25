WB TET 2023 Result Out After 21 Months, Only 2.47% Pass! What Next for Qualified Candidates?

Summary After a wait of 21 months, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has finally declared the results of the TET 2023 primary teacher recruitment examination. Out of 2,73,147 candidates who appeared for the test, only 6,754 candidates qualified, recording a pass percentage of just 2.47%.

After a wait of 21 months, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has finally declared the results of the TET 2023 primary teacher recruitment examination. Out of 2,73,147 candidates who appeared for the test, only 6,754 candidates qualified, recording a pass percentage of just 2.47%.

How to Check WB TET 2023 Results?

Candidates can download their WB TET 2023 results by following these steps:

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at wbbpe.wb.gov.in.

Click on the WB TET Result 2023 link available on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

The result will appear on the screen; download and take a printout for future use.

Merit List and Toppers

64 candidates scored within the top 10 bracket. The topper of this year’s exam is Ina Singh from Purba Bardhaman, who secured 125 marks. Kajal Kuti from Murshidabad ranked second with 116 marks, while Soumik Mondal (Bankura) and Swarnendu Bhar (North 24 Parganas) jointly secured the third position with 115 marks each.

Education Minister Bratya Basu congratulated the successful candidates via his X handle, assuring that the recruitment process will begin soon on the Chief Minister’s instructions. He said the School Education Department is preparing to fill vacant posts at the earliest.

To ensure transparency, the Board announced that, starting at 2 PM today, September 25, the original scanned copies of OMR sheets will be available on the official website for candidates to verify.

However, many aspirants have expressed frustration over the delay in the recruitment process. They pointed out that although the exam was held on December 24, 2023, legal complications and reservation-related issues had delayed the result. Board sources indicated that once the festive season ends, the recruitment process for both the 2022 and 2023 batches is expected to begin.

Find the direct result download link here.