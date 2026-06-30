ASSEB Issues Fresh Guidelines for Assam HSLC 2026 Failed Candidates, Makes Re-Admission Mandatory

Summary The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has announced a new set of guidelines for students who were unsuccessful in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026. The directive aims to ensure that students receive additional academic support and classroom instruction before making another attempt at the board examination.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has announced a new set of guidelines for students who were unsuccessful in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2026 and intend to continue their academic journey. According to an official notification issued by the board, candidates who failed the HSLC examination will be required to obtain re-admission in Class 10 before becoming eligible to appear for the next HSLC examination. The directive aims to ensure that students receive additional academic support and classroom instruction before making another attempt at the board examination.

Under the revised framework, the re-admission process for eligible students must be completed on or before August 14, 2026. The board has stated that students may seek re-enrolment in the same school from which they appeared for the HSLC Examination 2026. However, if the parent institution is unable to accommodate them due to capacity constraints or other reasons, students may take admission in another school located within the same examination centre jurisdiction.

ASSEB has clarified that students undergoing re-admission will retain their existing registration numbers. As a result, candidates will not be required to complete a fresh registration process and will appear in the subsequent HSLC examination using the same registration number allotted to them earlier.

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The notification also provides flexibility regarding elective subjects. Students who wish to change their elective paper after re-admission will be permitted to do so before the conduct of the half-yearly examination. However, the board has made it clear that no requests for a change in elective subject will be entertained once the half-yearly examination has been completed. Students are therefore advised to carefully consider their subject choices and finalize any modifications within the stipulated period.

In addition, schools admitting such candidates will be responsible for conducting practical examinations and other internal assessments during the period of study. Institutions must submit practical and internal assessment marks to ASSEB in accordance with the procedures and timelines prescribed by the board. This responsibility is intended to ensure that re-admitted students are assessed comprehensively and remain academically engaged throughout the academic session.

A key feature of the new guidelines is the mandatory requirement for re-admitted students to appear in the Class 10 half-yearly examination. ASSEB has stated that candidates who do not participate in the half-yearly assessment will not be allowed to sit for the next HSLC examination. The board has also instructed heads of institutions to closely monitor the attendance, academic performance and overall progress of these students. Schools have been directed to include them in remedial and support classes based on their individual learning requirements, with the objective of improving their preparedness and increasing their chances of success in the forthcoming HSLC examination.