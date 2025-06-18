Uttarakhand Public Service Commission
UKPSC PCS Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at psc.uk.gov.in- Get Direct Link Here
Posted on 18 Jun 2025
15:53 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on Wednesday issued admit cards for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam-2025. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website, psc.uk.gov.in.
This recruitment exam is being held for 123 vacancies at various services under the state government. As per the schedule, the exam will be held on June 29 for two papers. The first paper is General Studies, which will take place in the first shift from 10 am to 12 pm. In the second shift, candidates will write the second paper – General Aptitude Test – from 2 pm to 4 pm.
UKPSC Admit Card 2025: Steps to download
UKPSC Admit Card 2025: Direct Link