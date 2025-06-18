UKPSC PCS Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at psc.uk.gov.in- Get Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website, psc.uk.gov.in This recruitment exam is being held for 123 vacancies at various services under the state government

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on Wednesday issued admit cards for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam-2025. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website, psc.uk.gov.in.

This recruitment exam is being held for 123 vacancies at various services under the state government. As per the schedule, the exam will be held on June 29 for two papers. The first paper is General Studies, which will take place in the first shift from 10 am to 12 pm. In the second shift, candidates will write the second paper – General Aptitude Test – from 2 pm to 4 pm.

UKPSC Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Go to psc.uk.gov.in Under the announcements section, click on the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam-2025 notification and link to download the admit card Now, click on the admit card download link (you can skip these two steps by using the link given above) Use your credentials and login Check and download the admit card Take a printout of the same for future reference

