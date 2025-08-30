Admit Card

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Expected Soon; Exam Scheduled for September 6 & 7

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Aug 2025
13:14 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have registered for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at upsssc.gov.in
Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is expected to release the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 shortly. Once released, candidates who have registered for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Although the exact date and time for the release of the admit card have not been officially announced, it is expected to be available in the coming days, well ahead of the scheduled examination.

UPSSSC PET 2025: Exam Details

  • Exam Dates: September 6 and 7, 2025
  • Location: Across 48 districts in Uttar Pradesh
  • Shifts: The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day

The district-wise exam slip has already been made available. Candidates can log in to the UPSSSC website to check the advance exam city information by selecting the appropriate link under the "Examination" section on the homepage.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Hall Ticket: Steps to Download

Once the admit cards are released, candidates can follow these steps to access them:

  1. Visit the official UPSSSC website: upsssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025’ link on the homepage
  3. Enter your login credentials (such as registration number and date of birth)
  4. Click on Submit
  5. View and download the admit card
  6. Take a printout for future reference

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. They are also advised to carefully verify the exam date, time, venue, and personal details mentioned on the admit card once downloaded.

For real-time updates and official notifications, applicants should keep checking the UPSSSC website

Last updated on 30 Aug 2025
13:15 PM
Admit Card UPSSSC PET
