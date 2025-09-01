UPSSSC PET 2025 Hall Ticket Released at upsssc.gov.in, Exam on September 6 and 7

Summary Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their UPSSSC PET 2025 admit cards from the official website — upsssc.gov.in The UPSSSC PET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on September 6 and 7, across multiple exam centres in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their UPSSSC PET 2025 admit cards from the official website — upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC PET 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on September 6 and 7, across multiple exam centres in Uttar Pradesh. The examination will be conducted in two shifts each day- the first session from 10 am to noon, and shift 2 from 3 pm to 5 pm.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in Click on the link for “PET 2025 Admit Card” available on the homepage Enter your registration number, date of birth, and gender Submit the details to access your admit card Download and take a printout of the admit card for exam day

Candidates are advised to carefully check their admit cards for exam centre address, reporting time, and instructions, and carry a valid photo ID proof along with the printed admit card on the day of the examination.

UPSSSC PET 2025: Marking Scheme

Correct Answer: +1 mark

Incorrect Answer: -0.25 mark

Unattempted Questions: No penalty

The UPSSSC PET is a qualifying exam conducted for shortlisting candidates for various Group B and C posts in the Uttar Pradesh government. It serves as a prerequisite for further recruitment stages including mains exams and interviews.