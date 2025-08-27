Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam City Allotment Slip Issued at upsssc.gov.in- Check Details Here

Posted on 27 Aug 2025
File Image

Summary
Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can check and download the exam city slip by visiting the official website- upsssc.gov.in
As per the schedule, the written examination will be held on September 6 and September 7, in two shifts on both days at 48 districts of the state

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission issued the exam city intimation slip for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET 2025). Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can check it by visiting the official website- upsssc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the written examination is schedule to take place on September 6 and September 7, in two shifts on both days at 48 districts of the state. UPSSSC informed that exam district information and the admit card download link are being sent to candidates' registered email addresses.

Once the admit card is available on the commission's website, candidates can use that link to download the admit card, it added.

To appear for UPSSSC PET, candidates need to have high school or equivalent qualification. Also they should be between 18 to 40 years as on July 1, 2025.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam City Slip: Steps to download

  1. Go to the commission's official website, upsssc.gov.in
  2. On the home page, the link to download the PET exam district information has been displayed. Open the link
  3. Enter the requested login information
  4. Submit and download the exam district information slip
  5. Save a copy for future use
