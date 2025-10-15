UPSC 2025

CBI Recruitment 2025: UPSC Shortlists 85 Candidates for Assistant Programmer Posts; List Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Oct 2025
09:26 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the list of shortlisted candidates for recruitment to 27 posts of Assistant Programmer in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
A total of 85 candidates have been shortlisted, while 8 have been rejected for failing to submit the required documents.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the list of shortlisted candidates for recruitment to 27 posts of Assistant Programmer in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. A total of 85 candidates have been shortlisted, while 8 have been rejected for failing to submit the required documents.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the post must hold one of the following qualifications:

ADVERTISEMENT

A Master’s degree in Computer Application, Computer Science, or M.Tech with specialization in Computer Application; or a B.E./B.Tech in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, or Computer Technology from a recognized university.

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Application, Computer Science, Electronics, or Electronics and Communication Engineering, along with two years of experience in electronic data processing and programming.

An ‘A’ Level diploma under the Department of Electronics Accredited Computer Courses (DOEACC) or a postgraduate diploma in computer application, with three years of experience in electronic data processing and programming.

According to the official notice issued by the Commission, one candidate was rejected under the general category for failing to provide a valid community certificate. Four candidates were disqualified due to the non-submission of required documents, while three others were rejected for not submitting the mandatory certificate specific to the post.

The UPSC clarified that OBC candidates have been considered provisionally eligible, subject to the submission of an undertaking during the interview stage. It also specified that a birth certificate will not be accepted as valid proof of date of birth, and the EWS certificate must be valid for the year 2024–25.

Additionally, degrees in Information Technology, Information Security, and Theoretical Computer Science have been recognized as relevant qualifications for the Assistant Programmer post, in accordance with the AICTE Gazette Notification.

The Commission will announce further details, including the schedule for interviews, on its official website upsc.gov.in.

Find the full candidates' list here.

Last updated on 15 Oct 2025
09:27 AM
UPSC 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) merit list
Similar stories
SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Release Update - Objection Submission Expected to Begin Today

CBSE 2025

CBSE to Discontinue Physical Migration Certificates for Classes 10, 12 from 2025 - Wh. . .

AACCC

AACCC Releases AIAPGET 2025 Revised Round 2 Seat Allotment Result at aaccc.gov.in; De. . .

UP NEET

DGME Revises UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Again; Check Fresh Dates He. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC CGL 2025

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Release Update - Objection Submission Expected to Begin Today

CBSE 2025

CBSE to Discontinue Physical Migration Certificates for Classes 10, 12 from 2025 - Wh. . .

AACCC

AACCC Releases AIAPGET 2025 Revised Round 2 Seat Allotment Result at aaccc.gov.in; De. . .

UP NEET

DGME Revises UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Again; Check Fresh Dates He. . .

IPPB

IPPB Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited for 348 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts, Apply by . . .

Xavier School of Management

XAT 2026 Application Correction Window Opens at xatonline.in; Edit Forms by October 1. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality