CBI Recruitment 2025: UPSC Shortlists 85 Candidates for Assistant Programmer Posts; List Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the list of shortlisted candidates for recruitment to 27 posts of Assistant Programmer in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. A total of 85 candidates have been shortlisted, while 8 have been rejected for failing to submit the required documents.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the post must hold one of the following qualifications:

A Master’s degree in Computer Application, Computer Science, or M.Tech with specialization in Computer Application; or a B.E./B.Tech in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, or Computer Technology from a recognized university.

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Application, Computer Science, Electronics, or Electronics and Communication Engineering, along with two years of experience in electronic data processing and programming.

An ‘A’ Level diploma under the Department of Electronics Accredited Computer Courses (DOEACC) or a postgraduate diploma in computer application, with three years of experience in electronic data processing and programming.

According to the official notice issued by the Commission, one candidate was rejected under the general category for failing to provide a valid community certificate. Four candidates were disqualified due to the non-submission of required documents, while three others were rejected for not submitting the mandatory certificate specific to the post.

The UPSC clarified that OBC candidates have been considered provisionally eligible, subject to the submission of an undertaking during the interview stage. It also specified that a birth certificate will not be accepted as valid proof of date of birth, and the EWS certificate must be valid for the year 2024–25.

Additionally, degrees in Information Technology, Information Security, and Theoretical Computer Science have been recognized as relevant qualifications for the Assistant Programmer post, in accordance with the AICTE Gazette Notification.

The Commission will announce further details, including the schedule for interviews, on its official website upsc.gov.in.

Find the full candidates' list here.