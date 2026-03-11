Indian Air Force (IAF)

AFCAT 1 Result 2026 Declared; 385 Candidates Qualify for Next Stage, Merit List Here

Posted on 11 Mar 2026
12:09 PM

File Image

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 1 Result 2026 was declared on Wednesday, March 11, by the **Indian Air Force (IAF). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

The written examination for AFCAT 1 was conducted on January 31, 2026. According to the official notification, a total of 385 candidates have qualified for the next stage of the selection process.

As per the result data, 62 candidates have been selected for the Flying branch, 120 for the Technical branch, and 25 for the Non-technical branch. In addition, 65 candidates have qualified for Administration, 18 for Logistics, 16 for Accounts, 8 for Education, and 15 for Meteorology.

The Air Force also stated that the selection of 56 candidates is subject to medical fitness.

Candidates who have qualified in the written examination will now be called for the interview conducted by the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB), which is the next stage of the recruitment process.

AFCAT 1 Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

  1. Visit the official AFCAT website – afcat.cdac.in
  2. Click on the link titled “AFCAT Result 2026 EDCIL.”
  3. Enter the registered email ID and password.
  4. Click on Submit.
  5. The result PDF and scorecard will appear on the screen.
  6. Download and take a printout for future reference.

The AFCAT examination is conducted by the Indian Air Force to select officers for various branches, including Flying, Technical, and Ground Duty branches. Qualified candidates will proceed to the AFSB interview stage before the final selection.

Last updated on 11 Mar 2026
12:10 PM
