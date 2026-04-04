UPSC 2026

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2026 Out for April 12 Exam: Hall Ticket Link and Paper-Wise Timings

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Apr 2026
10:03 AM

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Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) 2026.
Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their e-admit cards from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their e-admit cards from the official website, upsc.gov.in, by logging in with their credentials.

As per the official notification, the CDS 1 examination will be conducted on April 12, 2026 (Sunday) at multiple centres across the country. The exam will be held in three sessions on the same day. The English paper will take place from 9 AM to 11 AM, followed by the General Knowledge paper from 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and the Elementary Mathematics paper from 4 PM to 6 PM.

Candidates can access their hall tickets by visiting the UPSC website, navigating to the ‘Admit Card’ section, and selecting the link for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2026. They will then be required to choose either the registration ID or roll number option, enter the necessary details, and download the admit card displayed on the screen.

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The commission has issued specific instructions regarding discrepancies in photographs. If the photograph on the e-admit card is unclear or does not include the candidate’s name and date, candidates must carry a valid photo identity proof along with three recent passport-size photographs bearing the required details. These must be presented during each examination session along with an undertaking.

UPSC has also emphasised that candidates must preserve their e-admit cards until the final results are declared, as no physical admit cards will be issued. Applicants are advised to carefully read all instructions mentioned in the admit card to avoid any issues on the exam day.

Candidates should ensure they download their admit cards well in advance and verify all details to ensure a smooth examination process.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

Last updated on 04 Apr 2026
10:04 AM
UPSC 2026 UPSC CDS Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination Admit Card
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