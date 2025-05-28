UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 Notification Expected Today- Read Details Here

Summary Candidates who wish to check N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2025 and C.D.S. Examination (II), 2025 notification can find it on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in As per the schedule, the deadline to apply for both the examinations is June 17, 2025

The Union Public Service Commission is expected to issue the UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 notification on May 28, 2025. Candidates who wish to check N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2025 and C.D.S. Examination (II), 2025 notification can find it on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline to apply for both the examinations is June 17, 2025. The National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II written examination and Combined Defense Service written exam will be held on September 14, 2025.

UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in Click on UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to register online Once registration is done, login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee Click on submit and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use