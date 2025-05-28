UPSC 2025
UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 Notification Expected Today- Read Details Here
Posted on 28 May 2025
18:00 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Union Public Service Commission is expected to issue the UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025 notification on May 28, 2025. Candidates who wish to check N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2025 and C.D.S. Examination (II), 2025 notification can find it on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
As per the schedule, the deadline to apply for both the examinations is June 17, 2025. The National Defence Academy/ Naval Academy II written examination and Combined Defense Service written exam will be held on September 14, 2025.
UPSC NDA/NA & CDS II Exam 2025: Steps to apply