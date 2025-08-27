UPSC

UPSC NDA, NA 2 Exam 2025 Timetable Issued at upsc.gov.in- Check Detailed Schedule Inside

Posted on 27 Aug 2025
Summary
Interested candidates will be able to check the UPSC NDA, NA 2, 2025 exam timetable by visiting the official website- upsc.gov.in
Candidates who clear the written exam will be eligible for the SSB Test/Interview (900 marks)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the schedule for the National Defence Academy and the Naval Academy examination (UPSC NDA, NA 2, 2025) at the official website- upsc.gov.in. Interested candidates will be able to check the timetable by visiting the mentioned official website.

As per the schedule, the examination will be held on Sunday, September 14 in two shifts. The first shift will be for Mathematics from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be for the General Ability Test from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. UPSC will issue NDA and NA 2 admit card seven days before the exam at upsconline.nic.in.

“No candidate will ordinarily be allowed to take the examination unless he/she holds a e-Admit Card for the examination. On receipt of e-Admit Card, check it carefully and bring discrepancies/errors, if any, to the notice of the UPSC immediately. The courses to which the candidates are admitted will be according to their eligibility as per educational qualifications for different courses and the preferences given by the candidates,” UPSC said.

Candidates who clear the written exam will be eligible for the SSB Test/Interview (900 marks). The recruitment drive aims to fill 406 vacancies including 208 in army, 42 in navy, 120 in air force and 36 in naval academy.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

