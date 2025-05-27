UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Question paper for GS Paper 1, 2 Released- Direct Links Here

Summary Candidates will be able to download the UPSC CSE prelims question papers from the commission's official website- upsc.gov.in This year, the commission will fill around 979 vacancies in various services through the Civil Services Examination

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSPE) 2025 question papers. Candidates will be able to download the UPSC CSE prelims question papers from the commission's official website- upsc.gov.in.

This year, the commission will fill around 979 vacancies in various services through the Civil Services Examination. The exam was held on May 25 (Sunday) in two shifts and each shift lasted two hours.

As per the schedule, the prelims exam was conducted using two question papers - General Studies (GS) paper 1 and General Studies (GS) paper 2.

UPSC CSE GS Paper 1: Direct Link

UPSC CSE GS Paper 2: Direct Link

UPSC CSE Prelims Question Paper 2025: Steps to download

Go to upsc.gov.in Click on the examinations tab and then open the active examinations section Open the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 page Scroll down and open the question paper link for GS 1 or GS 2 given on the second table Download the PDFs and check questions asked in the exam

