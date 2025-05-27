Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Question paper for GS Paper 1, 2 Released- Direct Links Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 May 2025
13:14 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates will be able to download the UPSC CSE prelims question papers from the commission's official website- upsc.gov.in
This year, the commission will fill around 979 vacancies in various services through the Civil Services Examination

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSPE) 2025 question papers. Candidates will be able to download the UPSC CSE prelims question papers from the commission's official website- upsc.gov.in.

This year, the commission will fill around 979 vacancies in various services through the Civil Services Examination. The exam was held on May 25 (Sunday) in two shifts and each shift lasted two hours.

As per the schedule, the prelims exam was conducted using two question papers - General Studies (GS) paper 1 and General Studies (GS) paper 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPSC CSE GS Paper 1: Direct Link

UPSC CSE GS Paper 2: Direct Link

UPSC CSE Prelims Question Paper 2025: Steps to download

  1. Go to upsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the examinations tab and then open the active examinations section
  3. Open the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 page
  4. Scroll down and open the question paper link for GS 1 or GS 2 given on the second table
  5. Download the PDFs and check questions asked in the exam

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 27 May 2025
13:15 PM
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC 2025 UPSC CSE 2025
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Answer Key 2025 Update - Check Download and Objection Submission Steps

Board Exams 2025

ICSE, ISC 2025 Recheck Results Out on cisce.org! Direct Link & Re-evaluation Schedule

directorate of education

DoE Expands Vocational Education: Approves Skill-Based and NSQF Subjects in 257+ Scho. . .

Kerala TET 2025

KTET May 2025 Exam Postponed: New Dates and Hall Ticket Details to Be Announced Soon

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Answer Key 2025 Update - Check Download and Objection Submission Steps

Board Exams 2025

ICSE, ISC 2025 Recheck Results Out on cisce.org! Direct Link & Re-evaluation Schedule

directorate of education

DoE Expands Vocational Education: Approves Skill-Based and NSQF Subjects in 257+ Scho. . .

Kerala TET 2025

KTET May 2025 Exam Postponed: New Dates and Hall Ticket Details to Be Announced Soon

Representational image
board exams

Results of rechecked answer scripts for ICSE, ISC to be declared at 11am on Tuesday

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Released for Stage 1 CBT Exam - Download Now

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality