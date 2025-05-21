UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2025 Timetable Released- Check Exam Dates Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the exam can check and download the timetable by visiting the official website- upsc.gov.in As per the schedule, the commission will conduct the main examination on June 21 and 22 in two shifts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) published the exam time table for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can check and download the timetable by visiting the official website- upsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the commission will conduct the main examination on June 21 and 22 in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, whereas the afternoon shift will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The admit cards for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025 will be issued a week before the exam commences, tentatively by June 14.

The commission will conduct the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2025 for selection to the post of Geologist, Geophysicist, scientist B geophysics, assistant geophysicist Group B and chemist, scientist B chemical, assistant chemist group B, and scientist B (hydrogeology), assistant hydrogeologist Group B.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam 2025: Timetable

Geology paper 1, Geophysics paper 1, Chemistry paper 1- June 21, 2025 (9 am to 12 noon)

Geology paper 2, Geophysics paper 2, Chemistry paper 2- June 21, 2025 (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

Geology paper 3, Geophysics paper 3, Chemistry paper 3- June 22, 2025 (9 am to 12 noon)

Hydrogeology- June 22, 2025 (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

“Candidates competing for selection to the posts of Geophysicist Group ‘A’, Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Group ‘A’ and Assistant Geophysicist Group ‘B’ will be required to appear in Geophysics Paper-I, II and III. Those competing for selection to the posts of Chemist Group ‘A’, Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) Group ‘A’, and Assistant Chemist Group ‘B’ will be required to appear in Chemistry Paper-I, II and III,” as per the official notice by the UPSC.