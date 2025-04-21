UPSC 2024

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 Results to be declared soon on official website upsc.gov.in

Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Apr 2025
15:29 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the final results of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 on its official website. Once the results are out, candidates can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in to check their results.

Through this recruitment process, the commission will recommend 1056 candidates for recruitment to the Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service, and other Group A services with the central government.

The examination is held in three stages. The first stage is the Preliminary examination. Students who qualified the Preliminary examination were called in for the Mains Examination which was held on September 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2024 in two shifts and the results of the Mains exam was declared on December 9, 2025.

Candidates who passed the Mains Exam were called in for interview.

How to check the final results of UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 once out?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the results tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link mentioning 'UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 Final Results'

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Search for your name and roll number

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout

