UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 Results declared on upsc.gov.in - Shakti Dubey tops exam

The Union Public Service Commission has declared the final results of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in to check their results.

This year, Shakti Dubey topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, while Harshita Goyal secured the second rank.

A total of 1,129 vacancies will be filled in Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS) along with other Group A services with the central government. Out of these, 180 posts will be filled in the IAS, 147 in the IPS and 55 in the IFS.

How to check the final results of UPSC Civil Serivices Examination 2024?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the results tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link mentioning 'UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 Final Results'

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Search for your name and roll number

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout

The examination is held in three stages. The first stage is the Preliminary examination. Students who qualified the Preliminary examination were called in for the Mains Examination which was held on September 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2024 in two shifts and the results of the Mains exam was declared on December 9, 2025.

Candidates who passed the Mains Exam were called in for interview.