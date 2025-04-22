UPSC Civil Services Examination

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 Results declared on upsc.gov.in - Shakti Dubey tops exam

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Apr 2025
14:47 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
This year, Shakti Dubey topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, while Harshita Goyal secured the second rank
Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in to check their results

The Union Public Service Commission has declared the final results of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website at upsc.gov.in to check their results.

This year, Shakti Dubey topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, while Harshita Goyal secured the second rank.

A total of 1,129 vacancies will be filled in Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS) along with other Group A services with the central government. Out of these, 180 posts will be filled in the IAS, 147 in the IPS and 55 in the IFS.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to check the final results of UPSC Civil Serivices Examination 2024?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the results tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link mentioning 'UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 Final Results'

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Search for your name and roll number

Step 6: Download the PDF and take a printout

The examination is held in three stages. The first stage is the Preliminary examination. Students who qualified the Preliminary examination were called in for the Mains Examination which was held on September 20, 21, 22, 28 and 29, 2024 in two shifts and the results of the Mains exam was declared on December 9, 2025.

Candidates who passed the Mains Exam were called in for interview.

Last updated on 22 Apr 2025
14:47 PM
UPSC Civil Services Examination
Similar stories
UPSC CSE 2024

UPSC CSE Result 2024 - Check Detailed Toppers List, Vacancies and All Details!

Telangana government

TSBIE Announces TS 1st Year Inter Final Results 2025 at tgbie.cgg.gov.in- Direct Link. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Union Public Service Commission to Release UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 Soon. . .

TS EAMCET

TS EAMCET Admit Card for Engineering Exam 2025 Today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in- Read Deta. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC CSE 2024

UPSC CSE Result 2024 - Check Detailed Toppers List, Vacancies and All Details!

Telangana government

TSBIE Announces TS 1st Year Inter Final Results 2025 at tgbie.cgg.gov.in- Direct Link. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Union Public Service Commission to Release UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 Soon. . .

Jadavpur University

Unlock Your Mind: 'Hypnosis for Change' Workshop at JU Promises Transformative Insigh. . .

TS EAMCET

TS EAMCET Admit Card for Engineering Exam 2025 Today at eapcet.tgche.ac.in- Read Deta. . .

School Events

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Hosts Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony 2025

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality