UPSC

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 to Be Declared Soon at upsc.gov.in; Recruitment for 453 Posts

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Oct 2025
12:40 PM

File Image

Summary
Once declared, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in
The CDS 2 written examination was conducted on September 14, 2025, across various centers nationwide

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II, 2025 result soon. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The CDS 2 written examination was conducted on September 14, 2025, across various centers nationwide. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 453 vacancies across the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA).

The UPSC will publish a merit list comprising the roll numbers of candidates who have secured the minimum qualifying marks in the written exam. As per standard UPSC criteria, candidates must score at least 20% marks in each subject to be considered for the next stage. However, final cut-off marks and subject-specific criteria will be confirmed in the official result notification.

Candidates who qualify the written exam will be shortlisted for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview, which includes an intelligence and personality test. The respective Service Headquarters will contact shortlisted candidates to schedule the SSB process, based on the candidate's preferences submitted during the application process.

UPSC CDS 2 Scorecard 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit upsc.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the UPSC CDS 2 Result
  3. The link of CDS Result PDF will be displayed on the screen
  4. Click on the link
  5. UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 will appear on the screen
  6. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

The CDS examination is one of the most prestigious defence entrance exams in India and is held twice a year to recruit officers for the Indian Armed Forces. Final selection is based on the cumulative performance in the written exam and SSB interview, followed by a medical examination and document verification.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the UPSC website for the latest updates on the result declaration and subsequent SSB interview schedules.

Last updated on 08 Oct 2025
12:41 PM
UPSC UPSC CDS UPSC 2025
