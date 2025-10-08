NMC to Reopen Eligibility Certificate Application Window from October 13 - Check Guidelines

Summary The Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to reopen the application window for the Eligibility Certificate. This additional opportunity aims to assist applicants who missed the previous deadline of September 30, 2025, as announced in the NMC’s earlier notification dated August 26, 2025.

The Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to reopen the application window for the Eligibility Certificate following several representations from candidates who were unable to apply earlier due to technical issues.

According to the official public notice, the online portal for fresh submissions will remain active on the NMC’s official website from October 13, 2025 (10 AM) to October 24, 2025 (6 PM). This additional opportunity aims to assist applicants who missed the previous deadline of September 30, 2025, as announced in the NMC’s earlier notification dated August 26, 2025.

The commission stated that the decision was taken in consideration of the career prospects of affected applicants who faced technical difficulties during the earlier submission window. Candidates can now log in and submit their applications within the specified timeframe through the official NMC portal.

The EMRB has also issued a strict advisory for candidates to ensure that their applications are complete and error-free. “Incomplete applications in any form will not be processed and shall be summarily rejected and EMRB, NMC shall not be responsible in this regard,” the notice cautioned. Once the deadline ends, the portal will be permanently closed, and no further requests will be entertained.

The NMC further advised applicants not to wait until the final day to submit their forms, emphasising that the issuance of the Eligibility Certificate involves multiple verification stages in line with existing regulations. Applicants have been urged to fill out their forms meticulously to prevent delays caused by errors or deficiencies.

The Eligibility Certificate is a crucial requirement for medical aspirants, particularly those aiming to pursue medical education abroad, ensuring that their qualifications meet the standards set by the NMC before they can proceed with further studies or practice in India.

Read the official notice here.