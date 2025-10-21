UPPSC

UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2025 Objection Window to Close Soon - Check Challenge Submission Details

Posted on 21 Oct 2025
12:25 PM

Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2025 and the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now download the provisional answer key from the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in - and raise objections, if any, until October 25, 2025.

The UPPSC PCS 2025 preliminary examination was conducted on October 12, 2025, for a total of 210 vacancies announced by the Commission.

Candidates can follow the simple steps provided by UPPSC to access the answer key: visit the official website, select the PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 link, and download the displayed answer key for reference.

The Commission has also laid out a specific format for submitting objections to ensure uniformity and accuracy in the review process.

For General Studies Paper I (Barcode: 2471441) and Paper II (CSAT) (Barcode: 4471529), candidates must include the following details:

  • Serial Number (S. No.)
  • Question Number and Full Question (as per booklet 2471441)
  • UPPSC’s Official Answer (Option & Text)
  • Candidate’s Proposed Answer (Option & Text)
  • Supporting Evidence or Source
  • Candidate’s Name and Roll Number
  • Name of the Examination and Paper
  • Candidate’s Signature

UPPSC has emphasised that only objections submitted in the prescribed format will be considered valid for evaluation. Candidates are therefore advised to carefully fill out all required details and attach credible references or supporting evidence while submitting their representations.

The release of the tentative answer key allows candidates to verify their responses and raise any genuine concerns before the final key is published. Once the objection window closes, the Commission will evaluate the submissions and release the final answer key along with the results on its official website.

Last updated on 21 Oct 2025
12:26 PM
UPPSC Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Answer Key
