Karnataka PGCET 2026 Special Category Verification Dates Out; KEA Opens Slot Booking Portal

Summary KEA has commenced the document verification process for candidates seeking admission through the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026 under specific reservation categories. The verification facility has been opened for part-time engineering and management programme applicants, as well as candidates applying under the ex-defence and differently-abled categories.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has commenced the document verification process for candidates seeking admission through the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026 under specific reservation categories. The verification facility has been opened for part-time engineering and management programme applicants, as well as candidates applying under the ex-defence and differently-abled categories. Eligible candidates are required to visit the KEA office in Bengaluru and complete the necessary verification formalities within the prescribed schedule.

According to the official notification issued by KEA, candidates applying under the ex-defence category for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes through Karnataka PGCET 2026 can undergo document verification on June 29 and June 30. The verification process will be conducted between 10 AM and 4.30 PM at the designated venue. Candidates claiming benefits under this category are advised to carry all relevant certificates and supporting documents for scrutiny by the authority.

The authority has also announced the verification schedule for candidates seeking reservation under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category. Such applicants will be required to appear before the designated medical board and complete document verification procedures on July 1 and July 2. While the reporting time for candidates has been fixed at 10 AM, the medical examination process is scheduled to commence from 9 AM. Candidates claiming reservation benefits under the differently-abled category must successfully complete both the medical assessment and document verification process to establish eligibility under the reservation norms.

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KEA has informed applicants that the document verification process will take place at its office located at 18th Cross, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. Candidates belonging to the notified special categories have been instructed to personally visit the office and submit all required documents for validation within the specified timelines. The document verification slot booking link has already been activated. Candidates must first select the venue, pick an available date, and then choose their preferred session (morning/afternoon) to complete the booking process.

The Karnataka PGCET is a state-level entrance examination conducted annually for admission to postgraduate professional courses, including MBA, MCA, and MTech programmes offered by government, university, and private institutions across Karnataka.

Find the direct slot booking link here.