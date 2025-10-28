UPPSC
UPPSC Releases Exam Dates for Assistant Teacher (TGT) Recruitment 2026; 7000+ Vacancies Notified
Posted on 28 Oct 2025
14:37 PM
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the examination schedule for the recruitment of Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (TGT), Male/Female branch. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.
The commission has released dates for 8 out of 9 subjects, with the exam date for the Computer subject to be announced separately. This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,466 posts across various districts in Uttar Pradesh. Selection will be based on marks obtained in the main (written) examination.
UPPSC LT TGT Exam Dates 2026
UPPSC LT TGT Exam Schedule 2026: Steps to Check