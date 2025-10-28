UPPSC Releases Exam Dates for Assistant Teacher (TGT) Recruitment 2026; 7000+ Vacancies Notified

Summary Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in The commission has released dates for 8 out of 9 subjects, with the exam date for the Computer subject to be announced separately

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the examination schedule for the recruitment of Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (TGT), Male/Female branch. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission has released dates for 8 out of 9 subjects, with the exam date for the Computer subject to be announced separately. This recruitment drive aims to fill 7,466 posts across various districts in Uttar Pradesh. Selection will be based on marks obtained in the main (written) examination.

UPPSC LT TGT Exam Dates 2026

Social Science: January 17, 2026 (9 AM – 11 AM)

Biology: January 17, 2026 (3 PM – 5 PM)

English: January 18, 2026 (9 AM – 11 AM)

Physical Education: January 18, 2026 (3 PM – 5 PM)

Art: January 24, 2026 (9 AM – 11 AM)

Agriculture/Horticulture: January 24, 2026 (3 PM – 5 PM)

Urdu: January 25, 2026 (9 AM – 11 AM)

Music: January 25, 2026 (3 PM – 5 PM)

UPPSC LT TGT Exam Schedule 2026: Steps to Check

Visit uppsc.up.nic.in.

Go to the What’s New section on the homepage.

Click the link to view the exam schedule.

Check the schedule displayed on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.