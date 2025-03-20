UPPSC
UPPSC Agricultural Services Mains Admit Card 2024 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in- Direct Link Here
Posted on 20 Mar 2025
14:31 PM
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission issued the admit cards for UPPSC Agricultural Services Mains examination 2024. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
As per the schedule, UPPSC will conduct the Combined State Agricultural Services (Mains) Examination 2024 from March 23 to March 26, 2025 in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm, on all days.
UPPSC Agricultural Services Mains Admit Card 2024: Steps to download
UPPSC Agricultural Services Mains Admit Card 2024: Direct Link
