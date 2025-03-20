UPPSC

UPPSC Agricultural Services Mains Admit Card 2024 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 20 Mar 2025
14:31 PM

Summary
Candidates who will be appearing for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in
As per the schedule, UPPSC will conduct the Combined State Agricultural Services (Mains) Examination 2024 from March 23 to March 26, 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission issued the admit cards for UPPSC Agricultural Services Mains examination 2024. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the schedule, UPPSC will conduct the Combined State Agricultural Services (Mains) Examination 2024 from March 23 to March 26, 2025 in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm, on all days.

UPPSC Agricultural Services Mains Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the admit card for Combined State Agricultural Services (Mains.) Exam 2024’
  3. Enter the credentials to login and submit
  4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for future reference

UPPSC Agricultural Services Mains Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website

