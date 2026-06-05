UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Out, Link Activated - Check Download Steps

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued the admit cards for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive can now access and download their hall tickets through the official website ahead of the written examination.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued the admit cards for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment drive can now access and download their hall tickets through the official website ahead of the written examination scheduled to be conducted on June 8, 9, and 10, 2026.

The board activated the admit card download facility in advance of the examination to enable candidates to complete the necessary preparations. Earlier, UPPRPB had issued the exam city intimation slip on June 1, allowing applicants to check the city allotted for their examination centre. With the release of the admit card, candidates can now view complete examination details, including their designated test centre and reporting schedule.

According to the recruitment authority, admit cards are being made available date-wise for candidates appearing on different examination days. Aspirants are advised to download their respective hall tickets as soon as possible and carefully verify all information mentioned on them. Entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without a valid admit card and the prescribed identity documents.

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The UP Police Constable admit card contains crucial information related to the examination, including the candidate’s name, roll number, examination date, allotted shift, reporting time, examination centre details, and important instructions to be followed on the day of the test. Candidates are advised to thoroughly read all guidelines printed on the hall ticket to avoid any inconvenience during the examination process.

How to Download UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:

Visit the official UPPRPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the link for the UP Police Constable Admit Card.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to access the admit card.

Download the hall ticket and verify all particulars.

Take a clear printout for use on the examination day.

The written examination will be conducted across multiple centres throughout Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are advised to reach their allotted centres well before the reporting time and keep checking the official website regularly for any further announcements or examination-related updates.

Find the direct download link here.