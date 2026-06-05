Staff Selection Commission

SSC CHT Result 2026 Declared for Paper 2; 3,642 Candidates Qualify, Cut Off Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Jun 2026
15:31 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the descriptive paper can now check their qualifying status through the official SSC website
According to the commission, 3,642 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Paper 2 examination

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of Paper 2 of the Combined Hindi Translators (CHT) Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the descriptive paper can now check their qualifying status through the official SSC website.

The Paper 2 examination was conducted on December 14, 2025, for candidates who had qualified in the earlier stage of the recruitment process. According to the commission, 3,642 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Paper 2 examination.

Candidates can access the result by visiting the SSC portal and downloading the result PDF released by the commission.

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SSC CHT Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

  1. Visit the official SSC website.
  2. Click on the “Results” section available on the homepage.
  3. Select the link for SSC Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2025 – Paper 2 Result.
  4. Open the result PDF.
  5. Search for your roll number or name in the list.
  6. Download and save the document for future reference.

The commission has also clarified that candidates who opted for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in their application forms and have been shortlisted through the examination process will be required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator).

SSC stated that candidates who fail to qualify the PET/PST conducted by CRPF will not be considered for appointment to the post of Sub-Inspector (Hindi Translator) in the force, regardless of their performance in the written examination.

Following the declaration of the Paper 2 result, shortlisted candidates will proceed to the document verification and other recruitment formalities as prescribed by the respective departments and organisations participating in the Combined Hindi Translators Examination.

The SSC Combined Hindi Translators Examination is conducted annually to recruit qualified candidates for translator and language-related positions across various ministries, departments and government organisations.

Last updated on 05 Jun 2026
15:31 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC 2026 Results out
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