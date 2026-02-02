Practical exams

UP Board Extends Class 12 Practical Exams Amid UP TET Schedule Changes

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Feb 2026
14:30 PM

File Image

Summary
Earlier, the first phase of practical examinations was scheduled to be held from January 24 to February 1, 2026
The extension follows a revision in the practical examination schedule linked to changes in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026 timetable

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as the UP Board, has extended the deadline for the first phase of the Intermediate (Class 12) practical examinations 2026 after practical tests could not be completed in some schools.

Earlier, the first phase of practical examinations was scheduled to be held from January 24 to February 1, 2026. However, in the interest of students, the Board has now extended the deadline to February 4, 2026.

The UP Board has directed all examination centres and authorities in the first-phase districts to ensure that the practical examinations are completed within the revised timeline. Officials have also been instructed to strictly monitor the process to avoid any inconvenience or academic loss to students.

The extension follows a revision in the practical examination schedule linked to changes in the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026 timetable. Initially, January 29 and January 30 were excluded from the first phase of practical exams to avoid a clash with the UP TET. However, after the UP TET was postponed, these dates were reinstated to facilitate the smooth completion of the first phase.

As per the revised schedule, the first phase of Class 12 practical examinations will now be conducted from January 24 to February 4, 2026, while the second phase will be held from February 2 to February 9, 2026.

The Board has circulated the updated schedule to all schools and advised them to make necessary arrangements for assessment, evaluation, and examiner deployment.

Meanwhile, the UP Board has announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 theory examinations for the 2026 academic session will be conducted from February 18 to March 12. More than 50 lakh students are expected to appear for the board examinations this year.

Last updated on 02 Feb 2026
14:31 PM
Practical exams UP Board Exam 2026 Practical examinations
