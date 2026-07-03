Industrial training institute (ITI)

Maharashtra ITI 2026 Round 1 Admission List Out, Over 78000 Seats Allotted - Reporting Begins

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jul 2026
09:27 AM

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Summary
The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), Maharashtra, has released the first round seat allotment list for Maharashtra ITI Admissions 2026.
Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their trade-wise allotment status by logging into the admission portal.

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), Maharashtra, has released the first round seat allotment list for Maharashtra ITI Admissions 2026 on its official admission portal, admission.dvet.gov.in. A total of 78,474 candidates have secured seats in the first phase of the admission process for Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their trade-wise allotment status by logging into the admission portal using their login ID and password.

According to the official notification, candidates who have been allotted seats have also been informed through SMS. Those who have secured admission in the first allotment round are required to complete the reporting, document verification and admission formalities between July 3 and July 7. Candidates are advised to adhere to the prescribed schedule to confirm their admission, as failure to complete the process within the stipulated timeline may affect their candidature for the allotted seat.

The directorate has also provided relief to candidates whose applications are pending due to incomplete documentation. Such applicants will be permitted to submit an undertaking stating that they will produce the required documents within 15 days. This provision has been introduced to ensure that eligible candidates are not deprived of admission solely because of temporary document-related issues.

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Candidates seeking participation in the next phase of admissions will also be able to exercise fresh preferences, as the option form for the second round of Maharashtra ITI Admissions 2026 has opened from today, July 3. Based on the revised preferences submitted by eligible candidates, the directorate will prepare the next round of seat allotment.

The admission statistics released by DVET show that nearly 1,70,399 candidates applied for Maharashtra ITI Admissions 2026 during the first round, out of which 78,474 candidates received seat allotments.

The official data also provides a detailed category-wise and gender-wise distribution of allotted seats. Among the total candidates who secured admissions in the first round, 63,289 are male candidates, while 15,185 are female candidates. The directorate reported that no transgender applicants received allotments during the first phase of the admission process.

As per the official admission schedule, the second round selection list for Maharashtra ITI Admissions 2026 will be published on July 12. Candidates allotted seats in the second phase will have to complete document verification and the final admission process between July 13 and July 16. The directorate is expected to continue the admission process through subsequent counselling rounds based on the availability of vacant seats.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official DVET Maharashtra admission portal for updates regarding the second round allotment, counselling schedule, document verification process and other important admission-related announcements.

Last updated on 03 Jul 2026
09:28 AM
Industrial training institute (ITI) Maharashtra seat allotment ITIs
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