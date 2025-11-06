UP Board Exam 2026: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Time Table Released; Exams from February 18

Summary The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially announced the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exam timetable 2026. As per the schedule, the UP Board exams 2026 will be held from February 18 to March 12, 2026, across the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially announced the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exam timetable 2026. As per the schedule, the UP Board exams 2026 will be held from February 18 to March 12, 2026, across the state.

Both the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) exams will be conducted in two shifts - the first shift from 8.30 AM to 11.45 AM and the second from 2 PM to 5.15 PM. The exams will begin with Hindi for both classes.

For Class 10 students, the Social Science paper will be conducted on February 20, followed by English on February 23, Science on February 25, Mathematics on February 27, and Sanskrit on February 28, 2026.

Meanwhile, the UP Board Class 12 exams will have Civics on February 19, followed by Sanskrit and English on February 20, History on February 21, Biology and Mathematics on February 23, Geography on February 26, and Computer Science on March 12, 2026, marking the conclusion of the exam period.

The complete UP Board date sheet 2026 includes core subjects like Hindi, English, Mathematics, and Science, along with optional subjects such as Home Science, Commerce, and Agriculture.

Students can download the UP Board Exam 2026 date sheet from the official website - upmsp.edu.in - by following these steps:

Visit the official website.

Click on “High School and Intermediate Examination Schedule 2026.”

The PDF timetable will download automatically.

Save the schedule for future reference.

Students must visit the official website regularly for further updates about the board exams and admit cards.

Read the full class 10, 12 exam timetable here.