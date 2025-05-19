UPJEE 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates can apply for the exam at the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in UPJEE 2025 counselling will be done in three phases 2025 counselling will be done in three phases

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will close the extended application window for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2025) Polytechnic and Post Diploma Industrial Safety courses admit cards tomorrow, May 20. Candidates can apply for the exam at the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The official website reads, “The UPJEE(Polytechnic)-2025 application registration window has been extended to May 20, 2025. The examination dates scheduled from May 20-28, 2025, have been rescheduled in the interest of students. Revised dates for the entrance examination and UPJEE(Polytechnic) 2025 admit card will be announced soon.”

“Admit Card for UPJEE-2025 will be available soon,” reads a message on the official website.

UPJEE 2025 counselling will be done in three phases 2025 counselling will be done in three phases. The last date for admission is July 31.

UPJEE 2025: Steps to apply for JEECUP 2025

Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in Click on the JEECUP/UPJEE 2025 online application link for your course Register to get login details Log in and fill the form Upload documents, make payment of the exam fee Submit and download the confirmation page Keep a printout of the same for further reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.