Kerala HSCAP Third Allotment Result 2026 Declared at hscap.kerala.gov.in; Know Admission Status

Summary Candidates who participated in the admission process can now check their allotment status through the official HSCAP portal at hscap.kerala.gov.in The third allotment marks the conclusion of the main phase of admissions to Kerala Plus One (Class 11) courses

The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, has declared the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Class 11 Third Allotment Result 2026. Candidates who participated in the admission process can now check their allotment status through the official HSCAP portal at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The third allotment marks the conclusion of the main phase of admissions to Kerala Plus One (Class 11) courses. For many students, it determines the higher secondary school and stream in which they will pursue their studies.

The allotment has been prepared based on candidates' merit, reservation norms, and preferences submitted during the counselling process. The result includes details of the allotted higher secondary school and the stream assigned to each candidate.

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Students who have been allotted seats are advised to complete the admission process within the prescribed deadline, as the Directorate has fixed timelines for reporting to their allotted institutions.

Kerala HSCAP Third Allotment Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their allotment result:

Visit the official HSCAP portal at hscap.kerala.gov.in. Click on the Candidate Login – SWS (Single Window System) option. Enter your username, password, and select your district. Click on the Third Allotment Result link. View the allotted school and stream. Download and print the allotment letter for admission formalities.

Candidates should retain a printed copy of the allotment letter, as it will be required during document verification and admission at the allotted institution.

Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official HSCAP website for updates regarding admission schedules, reporting deadlines, and any further allotment rounds, if announced.