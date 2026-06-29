UP Schools Get New Heatwave Safety Protocols; Government Issues ‘Teachers’ Guideline-2026’

Summary The Uttar Pradesh government has officially issued the ‘Teachers’ Guideline-2026’ for schools across the state. The new framework aims to equip teachers, school staff, students and parents with the knowledge and preparedness needed to prevent heat-related illnesses and ensure that educational activities continue safely during periods of intense heat.

The Uttar Pradesh government has officially issued the ‘Teachers’ Guideline-2026’ for schools across the state. The new framework aims to equip teachers, school staff, students and parents with the knowledge and preparedness needed to prevent heat-related illnesses and ensure that educational activities continue safely during periods of intense heat. The initiative has been introduced by the Basic Education Department under the directions of Additional Chief Secretary for Basic and Secondary Education, Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma.

The comprehensive guideline focuses on creating awareness about heatwaves, identifying symptoms of heat stress, administering timely first aid and implementing preventive measures at the school level. According to the state government, teachers will play a central role in protecting students from the adverse effects of extreme weather conditions. Schools have been instructed to use morning assemblies, classroom sessions, co-curricular activities and routine interactions to educate children about heatwave safety and healthy practices.

Under the new guidelines, students will be encouraged to stay hydrated by drinking adequate amounts of water throughout the day, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, wear light and breathable cotton clothing and consume seasonal fruits rich in water content. Teachers will also educate students about recognising early signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, while encouraging them to immediately report if a classmate shows signs of distress or illness during school hours.

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To strengthen preparedness, the government has directed every school to formulate a dedicated School Heat Action Plan. Health nodal teachers will be appointed to coordinate awareness programmes and heatwave-related activities. Schools will conduct orientation sessions for teachers, staff members and students, while displaying safety messages, preventive measures and emergency contact numbers at prominent locations on campus.

The guidelines further mandate schools to maintain essential medical preparedness. Institutions must ensure the availability of first-aid kits, oral rehydration solution (ORS), digital thermometers and emergency medical contact arrangements, including access to the 108 ambulance service. School authorities have also been instructed to remain prepared to respond quickly in case a student develops symptoms of heat-related illness.

To minimise exposure to extreme temperatures, school timings will continue to be regulated according to government directives. Outdoor activities such as morning assemblies, sports events and physical education classes must be conducted before 10 AM. During orange and red heatwave alerts, all strenuous physical activities and outdoor programmes are to be suspended to protect students from excessive heat exposure.

The state government has also emphasised the importance of maintaining a safe school environment. Schools must ensure uninterrupted access to clean drinking water and encourage students to consume water every 20 to 30 minutes. Functional fans, proper ventilation, shaded areas and plantation drives have been recommended to reduce heat levels within campuses. Wherever feasible, schools have also been advised to adopt heat-mitigation measures such as cool roofs and reflective paint technologies.

The guidelines recommend the use of light-coloured cotton clothing, caps and umbrellas while travelling or spending time outdoors. Students are also being encouraged to include water-rich seasonal fruits such as watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber and kakdi in their diet. At the same time, schools have been advised to discourage the consumption of caffeinated, carbonated and excessively sweet beverages. Mid-day meals should be served in clean, shaded and comfortable areas to reduce the risk of heat-related discomfort.

Detailed instructions have been issued for handling emergency situations involving heat-related illnesses. If a student experiences symptoms such as excessive sweating, severe thirst, headache, dizziness, weakness, muscle cramps, vomiting, confusion or unconsciousness, school authorities must immediately move the child to a shaded location, provide first aid, apply cold compresses and seek medical assistance when necessary. Schools have been directed to contact the 108 ambulance service or the nearest healthcare facility in serious cases.

Special attention has also been mandated for students who may be more vulnerable to heat stress, including those suffering from asthma, heart ailments, diabetes, obesity, disabilities or recent illnesses such as fever and diarrhoea. Teachers and school staff have been instructed to closely monitor such students during periods of high temperatures.

The government has also appealed to parents to actively support heatwave safety measures by ensuring that children are properly hydrated before leaving home, avoiding sending unwell children to school and following heat safety precautions within households. In addition, schools have been instructed to maintain records of heat-related incidents, regularly review preparedness measures, monitor weather advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and conduct mock drills periodically to enhance emergency response capabilities.