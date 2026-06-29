Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 Released at Regional RRB Websites; Exam on July 2

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jun 2026
14:13 PM

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Summary
Candidates scheduled to appear for the examination on July 2, 2026, can download their hall tickets from their respective regional RRB websites using their login credentials
As per the official schedule, the admit cards were issued on June 28, four days ahead of the examination

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the Junior Engineer (JE) Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2 examination 2026. Candidates scheduled to appear for the examination on July 2, 2026, can download their hall tickets from their respective regional RRB websites using their login credentials.

As per the official schedule, the admit cards were issued on June 28, four days ahead of the examination. Candidates are advised to download and verify their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.

The RRB JE CBT 2 examination will be conducted in online mode on July 2 at examination centres across the country. The recruitment drive is being held for the posts of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical Supervisor, and Metallurgical Assistant under Advertisement No. CEN 05/2025.

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The examination will be held in three shifts:

  • Shift 1: 9:00 am to 10:30 am
  • Shift 2: 12:45 pm to 2:15 pm
  • Shift 3: 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm

The recruitment process comprises CBT 1, CBT 2, document verification, and a medical examination.

RRB JE Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall tickets:

  1. Visit the official website of your respective regional Railway Recruitment Board.
  2. Click on the "Download Junior Engineer CBT 2 Hall Ticket CEN 05/2025" link.
  3. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
  4. Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen.
  5. Click on Submit.
  6. The admit card will appear on the screen.
  7. Download and print the hall ticket for future reference.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. They are also advised to report to the venue well before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket to complete the verification process smoothly.

Last updated on 29 Jun 2026
14:15 PM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam Railway Recruitment Board Admit Card
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