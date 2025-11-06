NEET counselling

UP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Begins at upneet.gov.in; Check Schedule and Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Nov 2025
14:09 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible medical graduates can now register for the state postgraduate medical and dental admissions through the official website — upneet.gov.in
The DGME has also reiterated that candidates opting for seats in government medical or dental colleges must agree to serve a mandatory two-year bond within the state after completing their course

The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has commenced the registration process for the UP NEET PG 2025 counselling. Eligible medical graduates can now register for the state postgraduate medical and dental admissions through the official website — upneet.gov.in.

The counselling is being held for candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, and DNB programmes offered by various government and private medical colleges across Uttar Pradesh. Only candidates with a valid NEET PG 2025 rank and a mandatory internship completion certificate are eligible to participate in the first round of counselling.

UP NEET PG Round 1 Counselling Schedule 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration: From 11 am on November 6 to 11 am on November 10

Date of depositing registration and security money: From 11 am on November 6 to 2 pm on November 10

UP NEET PG merit list: November 10

UP NEET PG choice filling: November 11 at 11 am to November 14 till 2 pm

UP NEET PG seat allotment: November 17

UP NEET PG allotment letter download: November 18 to 22

The DGME has also reiterated that candidates opting for seats in government medical or dental colleges must agree to serve a mandatory two-year bond within the state after completing their course. Those who fail to serve the bond period will be liable to pay a penalty of ₹40 lakh, as per the UP NEET PG bond policy.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria, bond conditions, and counselling instructions before completing the registration process. The UP NEET PG 2025 counselling aims to streamline admissions to postgraduate medical programmes across Uttar Pradesh through a transparent and merit-based system.

Last updated on 06 Nov 2025
14:09 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
seat allotment

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released; 7,878 Candidates Allot. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 1: Eligible NRI Candidates List Released; Check Names Here

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Application Correction Begins Amid Ongoing Registration - Check Edit Link &. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Matrix Released; Over 1200 Seats Vacant!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
seat allotment

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released; 7,878 Candidates Allot. . .

St Xavier’s University

X-Verse 2025: St Xavier’s University Gears Up to Celebrate Business Brilliance & Cr. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 1: Eligible NRI Candidates List Released; Check Names Here

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 Application Correction Begins Amid Ongoing Registration - Check Edit Link &. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Matrix Released; Over 1200 Seats Vacant!

ST Jude's I-Day
Independence Day

Lessons on nation-building

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality