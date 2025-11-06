UP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Begins at upneet.gov.in; Check Schedule and Details

Summary Eligible medical graduates can now register for the state postgraduate medical and dental admissions through the official website — upneet.gov.in The DGME has also reiterated that candidates opting for seats in government medical or dental colleges must agree to serve a mandatory two-year bond within the state after completing their course

The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has commenced the registration process for the UP NEET PG 2025 counselling. Eligible medical graduates can now register for the state postgraduate medical and dental admissions through the official website — upneet.gov.in.

The counselling is being held for candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, and DNB programmes offered by various government and private medical colleges across Uttar Pradesh. Only candidates with a valid NEET PG 2025 rank and a mandatory internship completion certificate are eligible to participate in the first round of counselling.

UP NEET PG Round 1 Counselling Schedule 2025

Registration: From 11 am on November 6 to 11 am on November 10

Date of depositing registration and security money: From 11 am on November 6 to 2 pm on November 10

UP NEET PG merit list: November 10

UP NEET PG choice filling: November 11 at 11 am to November 14 till 2 pm

UP NEET PG seat allotment: November 17

UP NEET PG allotment letter download: November 18 to 22

The DGME has also reiterated that candidates opting for seats in government medical or dental colleges must agree to serve a mandatory two-year bond within the state after completing their course. Those who fail to serve the bond period will be liable to pay a penalty of ₹40 lakh, as per the UP NEET PG bond policy.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria, bond conditions, and counselling instructions before completing the registration process. The UP NEET PG 2025 counselling aims to streamline admissions to postgraduate medical programmes across Uttar Pradesh through a transparent and merit-based system.