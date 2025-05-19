UP Board Class 10, 12 Scrutiny Exam 2025 Application Window Closes Today- Read Details

Summary As per the official notice, the UP board results scrutiny, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 per paper through challan The UPMSP will start UP board Class 10 Compartment, Improvement and Class 12 Compartment exam registration today, May 19, at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will close the window to apply for scrutiny of Class 10, 12 board exam answer sheets today, May 19. Candidates can apply for it using the link given at the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

As per the official notice, the UP board results scrutiny, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 per paper through challan. After depositing the fee, the candidates will have to download the details of the scrutiny application filled online and attach the original challan letter and send it by post to the concerned regional office of the UPMSP. Applications submitted directly in offline mode will not be accepted.

UPMSP will start UP board Class 10 Compartment, Improvement and Class 12 Compartment exam registration today, May 19, at upmsp.edu.in. A total of 2598560 students took the Class 12 final exam and 21,08,774 passed.

